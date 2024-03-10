Here's the Style Mantra Sydney Sweeney Says She Swears By

Actress Sydney Sweeney shared the one style mantra she currently considers before walking into the public spotlight.



In an exclusive interview with People, the Euphoria star said that at the moment she just vibes "with whatever event's going on" before noting that it's "always a little bit different."

"That's the fun thing about all of this, it's like playing dress-up," she told the publication. "It's boring to do the same thing over and over again."



Sweeney is becoming relatively known for her eye-grabbing style moments both on and off the red carpet. When asked if she plans on attending the 2024 Met Gala—arguably one of fashion's biggest nights of the year—the actress teased: "Maybe, maybe not."

"I might be working," the star told People. "We're trying to figure it out, so we'll see."

Sydney Sweeney is seen in Midtown on March 03, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Recently, prior to the SXSW premiere of her upcoming movie, Immaculate, the actress was spotted in New York City sporting a "controversial" spring 2024 shoe trend —sky-high white legging-style heels from Victoria Beckham 's Pre-Fall 2024 collection.

Upping her street style fashion game, The White Lotus star has also recently flaunted a denim-on-denim ensemble, featuring a stone-washed Givenchy blue denim collarless jacket and a pair of bootcut jeans .

She was also seen wearing a purple Tom Ford maxi dress cinched at the waist with a matching Alaïa corset belt, complete with peep-toe boots, diamond-lined Anita Ko rings, and silver Jennifer Zeuner hoop earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a previous interview with Glamour UK , Sweeney opened up about her fashion sense and how she (and her team) manages to select near-perfect outfits.

"A lot of times, when I see trolls online slamming me, or whoever is styling me for things that don't fit my boobs, it's because it's samples," she told the outlet at the time, adding that she's often "forced to fit in something that doesn't fit me, and it won't look right."

"So whenever I get to wear Miu Miu, Armani, or when a brand is letting me reconstruct the top or rebuild it or alter something, that's when it looks better," Sweeney added. "That's when you see I look more confident and happy on the carpet as well."