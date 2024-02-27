Sydney Sweeney's Canadian Tuxedo Isn't Like One You've Seen Before

After closing out December 2023 with a whirlwind of looks on her Anyone But You press tour, Sydney Sweeney took a brief step back from the spotlight. Cut to the present: The actress is making a number of appearances around New York City, and turning age-old outfit formulas into something fresh while she's at it.
While out in Manhattan today, Sweeney wore a ladylike twist on the Canadian tuxedo (that is, a denim-on-denim outfit). Stylist Molly Dickson dressed the actress in a stone-washed Givenchy blue denim collarless jacket adorned with gleaming silver chains and a pair of bootcut jeans. Whether it was intentionally done or not, Sweeney's outfit playfully hinted at the divisive denim trend that ruled the early 2000s.
Sweeney's double denim look, designed by Matthew M. Williams, was further elevated with Givenchy's black leather Mini Antigona handbag and glossy pointed-toe mules—both trimmed with silver metal eyelets and laced leather straps for a grungy Y2K flair. The Euphoria star completed her outfit with thin black sunglasses and small silver earrings for a dash of slick glamour.
While seemingly paying homage to the early aughts, Sweeney also showcased her love for monochromatic dressing. This is actually a pattern for the actress: Just yesterday, she was spotted in a golden brown turtleneck sweater, knit shorts, and sheer dark tights, paired with a chocolate leather trench coat and matching knee-high boots. She accessorized her attire with eyeglasses, metal hoop earrings, and Loewe's burgundy Flamenco crossbody handbag.
And that wasn't all: While attending a launch event for her new product with Laneige (Sweeney is a global ambassador for the brand), she wore a purple Tom Ford maxi dress cinched at the waist with a matching Alaïa corset belt. The 26-year-old styled her outfit with white peep-toe boots, diamond-lined Anita Ko rings, and silver Jennifer Zeuner hoop earrings.
There isn't another Sweeney fashion drought coming anytime soon: Her new psychological horror film Immaculate is set to release in March, meaning plenty more matchy-matchy moments are on the horizon.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
-
Prince William Unexpectedly Pulls Out of Royal Event as Princess Kate Recovers From Surgery
He'd been scheduled to attend a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Joe Biden Is Put on the Spot About That Viral Taylor Swift 2024 Conspiracy Theory
"Where are you getting this information?" Biden joked.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Count the Shades of Brown Jennifer Lopez Worked Into One Outfit
She's committed to a chocolate palette.
By Melony Forcier
-
Jennifer Lopez Fully Commits to a Winter Palette in Countless Shades of Brown
She's committed to a chocolate palette.
By Melony Forcier
-
Jennifer Lawrence Goes Corporate Chic for Dior's Paris Fashion Week Show
The actress arrived at Dior's Paris Fashion Week show in corporate-chic suiting.
By Aaron Royce
-
Margot Robbie's Latest Red Carpet Look Is Missing One Key 'Barbie' Detail
Even Barbie is moving on from Barbiecore.
By Melony Forcier
-
Florence Pugh Embodies Intergalactic Royalty at the 'Dune: Part Two' New York City Premiere
The 'Dune: Part Two' star shut down the carpet for her final premiere.
By Melony Forcier
-
Ariana Grande Transforms Into a Symbolic Bouquet for Her Second 'Wicked' Press Look
The Oscar de la Renta mini is filled with hidden meanings.
By Aaron Royce
-
Kylie Jenner Wears a Little Black Dress Even While Running Errands
She wouldn't just wear leggings and sneakers, would she?
By Melony Forcier
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Mixes Fringe With Rugged Workwear at Prada
It's all in the way she mixes textures.
By Melony Forcier
-
Emma Watson Tested an Unconventional Styling Hack at Milan Fashion Week
Why not double up?
By Melony Forcier