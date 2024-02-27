Sydney Sweeney's Canadian Tuxedo Isn't Like One You've Seen Before

After closing out December 2023 with a whirlwind of looks on her Anyone But You press tour, Sydney Sweeney took a brief step back from the spotlight. Cut to the present: The actress is making a number of appearances around New York City, and turning age-old outfit formulas into something fresh while she's at it.

Sydney Sweeney's Canadian tuxedo for a walk through New York City isn't like one you've seen before: It includes a collarless jacket and ladylike pumps. (Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

While out in Manhattan today, Sweeney wore a ladylike twist on the Canadian tuxedo (that is, a denim-on-denim outfit). Stylist Molly Dickson dressed the actress in a stone-washed Givenchy blue denim collarless jacket adorned with gleaming silver chains and a pair of bootcut jeans. Whether it was intentionally done or not, Sweeney's outfit playfully hinted at the divisive denim trend that ruled the early 2000s.

A pairing so unexpected, it deserves a second look. (Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

Givenchy Jean Jacket with 4G Vhain Detail $1,600 at Bergdorf Goodman

Givenchy Bootcut Jeans with 4G Chain Detail $1,150 at Bergdorf Goodman

Sweeney's double denim look, designed by Matthew M. Williams, was further elevated with Givenchy's black leather Mini Antigona handbag and glossy pointed-toe mules—both trimmed with silver metal eyelets and laced leather straps for a grungy Y2K flair. The Euphoria star completed her outfit with thin black sunglasses and small silver earrings for a dash of slick glamour.

Sweeney's slouchy jeans concealed a razor-sharp pair of heels. (Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images)

While seemingly paying homage to the early aughts, Sweeney also showcased her love for monochromatic dressing. This is actually a pattern for the actress: Just yesterday, she was spotted in a golden brown turtleneck sweater, knit shorts, and sheer dark tights, paired with a chocolate leather trench coat and matching knee-high boots. She accessorized her attire with eyeglasses, metal hoop earrings, and Loewe's burgundy Flamenco crossbody handbag.

Just yesterday, Sydney Sweeney went for an all-over chocolate palette in a leather trench and coordinating trench. (Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

And that wasn't all: While attending a launch event for her new product with Laneige (Sweeney is a global ambassador for the brand), she wore a purple Tom Ford maxi dress cinched at the waist with a matching Alaïa corset belt. The 26-year-old styled her outfit with white peep-toe boots, diamond-lined Anita Ko rings, and silver Jennifer Zeuner hoop earrings.

Sydney Sweeney aligned with spring 2024's light color trends for a Laniege appearance where she wore all-over lilac. (Image credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LANEIGE US)

There isn't another Sweeney fashion drought coming anytime soon: Her new psychological horror film Immaculate is set to release in March, meaning plenty more matchy-matchy moments are on the horizon.