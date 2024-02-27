Sydney Sweeney's Canadian Tuxedo Isn't Like One You've Seen Before

She made the double denim look completely her own.

Sydney Sweeney
(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)
By Aaron Royce
published

After closing out December 2023 with a whirlwind of looks on her Anyone But You press tour, Sydney Sweeney took a brief step back from the spotlight. Cut to the present: The actress is making a number of appearances around New York City, and turning age-old outfit formulas into something fresh while she's at it.

Sydney Sweeney Givenchy denim jacket jeans black lace up studded leather pumps mules New York City

Sydney Sweeney's Canadian tuxedo for a walk through New York City isn't like one you've seen before: It includes a collarless jacket and ladylike pumps.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

While out in Manhattan today, Sweeney wore a ladylike twist on the Canadian tuxedo (that is, a denim-on-denim outfit). Stylist Molly Dickson dressed the actress in a stone-washed Givenchy blue denim collarless jacket adorned with gleaming silver chains and a pair of bootcut jeans. Whether it was intentionally done or not, Sweeney's outfit playfully hinted at the divisive denim trend that ruled the early 2000s.

Sydney Sweeney Givenchy denim jacket jeans black lace up studded leather pumps mules New York City

A pairing so unexpected, it deserves a second look.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

Givenchy blue denim jacket womens collarless chain trim outerwear
Givenchy Jean Jacket with 4G Vhain Detail

Bootcut Jeans With 4g Chain Detail

Givenchy Bootcut Jeans with 4G Chain Detail

Sweeney's double denim look, designed by Matthew M. Williams, was further elevated with Givenchy's black leather Mini Antigona handbag and glossy pointed-toe mules—both trimmed with silver metal eyelets and laced leather straps for a grungy Y2K flair. The Euphoria star completed her outfit with thin black sunglasses and small silver earrings for a dash of slick glamour.

Sydney Sweeney Givenchy denim jacket jeans black lace up studded leather pumps mules New York City

Sweeney's slouchy jeans concealed a razor-sharp pair of heels.

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Givenchy black leather top handle shoulder bag eyelet studded silver metal handbag

Givenchy Mini Antigona Handbag.

Tony Bianco black pointed toe heels slip on mules scalloped eyelet studded bow stilettos
Tony Bianco Shae Mules.

While seemingly paying homage to the early aughts, Sweeney also showcased her love for monochromatic dressing. This is actually a pattern for the actress: Just yesterday, she was spotted in a golden brown turtleneck sweater, knit shorts, and sheer dark tights, paired with a chocolate leather trench coat and matching knee-high boots. She accessorized her attire with eyeglasses, metal hoop earrings, and Loewe's burgundy Flamenco crossbody handbag.

Sydney Sweeney Givenchy denim jacket jeans black lace up studded leather pumps mules New York City

Just yesterday, Sydney Sweeney went for an all-over chocolate palette in a leather trench and coordinating trench.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

And that wasn't all: While attending a launch event for her new product with Laneige (Sweeney is a global ambassador for the brand), she wore a purple Tom Ford maxi dress cinched at the waist with a matching Alaïa corset belt. The 26-year-old styled her outfit with white peep-toe boots, diamond-lined Anita Ko rings, and silver Jennifer Zeuner hoop earrings.

Sydney Sweeney Givenchy denim jacket jeans black lace up studded leather pumps mules New York City

Sydney Sweeney aligned with spring 2024's light color trends for a Laniege appearance where she wore all-over lilac.

(Image credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LANEIGE US)

There isn't another Sweeney fashion drought coming anytime soon: Her new psychological horror film Immaculate is set to release in March, meaning plenty more matchy-matchy moments are on the horizon.

Aaron Royce
Freelance Fashion News Writer
