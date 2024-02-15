Taylor Swift Is Opening Up About The Moment Travis Kelce Serenaded Her Using One of Her Own Songs

Taylor Swift is opening up about the swoon-worthy moment her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce serenaded her using one of her own songs.

In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the pop star can be seen and heard describing the moment Kelce sang "You Belong With Me" to her in the middle of a crowded Las Vegas, Nevada nightclub.



"That was the most romantic thing that has ever happened to me," Swift can be heard saying to a couple in the crowd.



“They played it and I was literally coming out of the bathroom and I was like: ‘Yes!’ It was perfect timing," Kelce chimed in, clearly proud of the moment he was able to create for Swift.

"And then we met in the middle and I was like: 'What is happening in my life right now?!'" Swift said.

Travis Kelce celebrates and kisses Singer Taylor Swift following Super Bowl 58. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the pair finished reliving a true rom-com moment, Travis leaned over and gave his proud girlfriend a kiss on the cheek.

Seriously, is this real life?!

The couple—along with members of the Kansas City Chiefs, the pair's famous friends and, yes, even Swift's parents—were celebrating the Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl win after they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11, 2023.



Multiple videos have since surfaced of the "it" couple enjoying the night's festivities, including dancing together to Swift's hit song "Love Story" and stealing away intimate moments while surrounded by body guards, friends and family.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift herself also uploaded a video of the night's celebratory festivities to her personal TikTok page—a rarity, fans noted, since her social accounts are usually reserved for tour updates and information about her upcoming albums or latest single.



The video shows her boyfriend showing some love to the camera, before it pans through the crowd and ultimately shows Swift's parents, Andrea Swift and Scott Swift, before Swift turns the camera on herself to give her best Jim from The Office impression.



"Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life," Swift captioned the post. On the video itself, the pop star wrote: "It's a family and friends party they said. Bring your parents they said."

@taylorswift accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life ♬ original sound - Taylor Swift

Now that the 2023-2024 NFL season has come to an end, Kelce is reportedly planning to join Swift on tour during the off-season and as she continues her "Eras Tour" overseas.



In other words, the fairytale romance that has captivated the world continues.