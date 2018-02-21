Today's Top Stories
Matt LeBlanc Had the Nicest Reaction to Jennifer Aniston's Split from Justin Theroux

No, not an "I'll be there for you" joke.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux recently announced their split after two years of marriage, and now her friends are weighing in. And by that we mean her Friends. Or more specifically, her:

Apparently, Matt LeBlanc was asked if he'd spoken to his former co-star since the announcement of her divorce. His response was equal parts supportive and sweet: "I haven't spoken to Jennifer about it but I'm sure she's doing okay right now. She's a big girl."

Thus far, LeBlanc is the only member of Aniston's Friends friends to comment on the news.

