'The Crown' Star Claire Foy Splits with Her Husband After Four Years of Marriage

They say celebrity breakups come in threes (unclear who "they" is in this situation, but just go with it), and hot off the heels of Jennifer Aniston's split from Justin Theroux, The Crown's Claire Foy has reportedly separated from her husband of four years.

In a joint statement released to multiple outlets, Foy and her husband Stephen Campbell Moore said: "We can confirm that we have separated and have been for some time. We do however continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another. We ask for our privacy during this time."

The couple in 2013. Getty Images