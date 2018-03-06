Kylie Jenner Just Posted More Photos of Baby Stormi and Her Adorable Cheeks

Kylie Jenner is feeling very generous lately. Over the weekend she finally shared the first real photo of baby Stormi in an Instagram post commemorating her one-month-old. And today, she shared some sweet photos and videos of her new daughter's cheeks.

On her Instagram story, Kylie posted a photo calling her an "Angel..."

...And then, the most precious 3-second video of Stormi's cheeks.

Earlier today, Kylie gave us a sneak-peek of Stormi's butterfly-themed nursery. We've also recently seen the first photo of her sister Kim Kardashian's new baby, Chicago West.

Keep 'em coming Kylie!