Today's Top Stories
1
Twitter Is Pissed About 'The Bachelor' Finale
2
21 Chic Feminist Pieces to Add to Your Wardrobe
3
Eiza González Wore a $9 Mascara to the Oscars
4
The Funniest Moments at the Oscars 2018
5
The First 'Mary Poppins Returns' Trailer Is Here

Kylie Jenner Just Posted More Photos of Baby Stormi and Her Adorable Cheeks

Splash News

Kylie Jenner is feeling very generous lately. Over the weekend she finally shared the first real photo of baby Stormi in an Instagram post commemorating her one-month-old. And today, she shared some sweet photos and videos of her new daughter's cheeks.

On her Instagram story, Kylie posted a photo calling her an "Angel..."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Instagram/Kylie Jenner

...And then, the most precious 3-second video of Stormi's cheeks.

Instagram

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Earlier today, Kylie gave us a sneak-peek of Stormi's butterfly-themed nursery. We've also recently seen the first photo of her sister Kim Kardashian's new baby, Chicago West.

Keep 'em coming Kylie!

Related Stories
Kylie Jenner Reveals Stormi's Nursery
Kylie Trolls Herself With Stormi Baby Picture
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
The Story Behind Khloe's Pregnancy Announcement
Kim Kardashian Has a Louis Vuitton Snake
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle Had a Spa-Themed Bridal Shower
Kylie Jenner Reveals Stormi's Nursery
Jennifer Responds to Her Oscars Meme
Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Ex Shares DMs
Kourtney Kardashian Briefly Deletes Instagram
Jason Mesnick's Brutal Bachelor Break Up Scene
Kylie Trolls Herself With Stormi Baby Picture
Cast of 'GOT' Went Out Drinking in Ireland