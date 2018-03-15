Today's Top Stories
1
What Marie Claire Editors Want to Buy for Spring
2
What It's Like to Die Online
Versace fur
3
Versace Will No Longer Carry Fur
4
The Best, Most-Inspo Worthy Makeup Trends of 2018
Meghan Markle kidnapped
5
Meghan Markle Was Kidnapped for Her Royal Training

Kylie Jenner Is 'Very Strict' When It Comes to Stormi Webster

She's turned into a germaphobe, apparently.

Kylie Jenner Stormi Webster
Getty Images

Now that Kylie Jenner's pregnancy, and the subsequent birth of Stormi, is no longer a secret, we're gradually finding out more and more details about the makeup mogul's new life as a mom. And apparently, since giving birth, Jenner has become a total "germaphobe" and is extremely strict about who she allows to visit Stormi.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

According to a new report in Us Weekly, an insider has revealed that if your want to see Stormi, "You have to go to her house to visit. She’s being very careful about keeping the baby healthy and indoors."

Considering the fact that Jenner managed to keep her entire pregnancy pretty much a secret from the whole world, it's hardly surprising that she's keeping Stormi safe and under wraps, too.

my angel baby is 1 month old today

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Us Weekly also writes that Jenner keeps a "very strict guest list" when it comes to Stormi's visitors, and that she's "devoted to keeping her little girl safe and happy in her private space, which includes a $4,200 Vetro Lucite crib, a hand-me-down from sister Kim Kardashian."

Related Story
Kylie Jenner Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Are Twinning Again
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Story
Kylie Jenner's New Video of Stormi Is Adorable

Stormi was born on February 1, 2018, and Jenner announced her birth three days later by releasing a video compilation that documented her pregnancy journey. Jenner also posted an emotional Instagram statement explaining why she'd gone into hiding while pregnant.

Since announcing Stormi's birth, Jenner has made a return to the public eye. In addition to launching an extensive Kylie Cosmetics collection called the Weather Collection, inspired by baby Stormi, Jenner has attended several events, including Khloé Kardashian's baby shower.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
How You Can Get an Invite to the Royal Wedding
Meghan Markle kidnapped Meghan Markle Was Kidnapped for Her Royal Training
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Good American Good Mama Khloe Kardashain Khloé Kardashian Poses Topless for Good American
46 Celebrity Tattoos and Exactly What They Mean
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Are Twinning Again
katy-perry-kiss-american-idol Katy Perry Savagely Sends 'Idol' Contestant Home
Kendall Jenner Addresses Sexuality Rumors
Kim K's New Concealer Is Being Compared to Cheetos
what will kate middletons title be What Will Kate Middleton's Title Be?
Most Expensive Things on Khloé K's Baby Registry