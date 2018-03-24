Today's Top Stories
1
Fred Guttenberg on the Loss of His Daughter Jaime
2
Parkland Students Call on Media for Racial Parity
3
What 30 Teachers Think About Guns
Evil Eye Gloves March for Our Lives
4
Evil Eye Gloves at the March for Our Lives
5
Best Signs from the March for Our Lives

Miley Cyrus Delivered an Emotional Performance of "The Climb" at the March For Our Lives

Getty Images

Today, thousands turned out for the March For Our Lives in Washington, DC. The demonstrators at the Capitol are joined by others marching at hundreds of sister events all around the country. The March For Our Lives event and initiative was created by student activists in the wake of the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida that took 17 lives.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The DC event has drawn not just marchers and speakers, but also celebrities who want to get involved in the movement as well—among them is Miley Cyrus. The singer, who is an outspoken activist, took to the stage in DC to perform her inspirational hit "The Climb" for the protestors at the rally.

"Thank you for being here," Miley called to the crowd after her song. "I love you all so much. Never again! You guys are so incredible and I just find myself lucky to be in the presence of all of you wonderful people, fighting for what is right."

Proud to be apart of the March For Our Lives ! #NeverAgain #SHINE

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Miley has also been posting videos and pictures from the march all day on her personal Instagram account.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Noah, Tish, and Brandi Cyrus all joined Miley for the march. "Surrounded by heroines! Lucky to be here at this moment in history with the ones I love!" she captioned a photo of the four of them together.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
George and Amal Clooney at March For Our Lives
Selena Gomez Shares a Rare Personal Instagram
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne Get Flirty
Prince George, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte Prince George and Princess Charlotte Love To Cook
chrissy-teigen-baby-luna-funny Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Reacts to Her Baby Bump
Bella Hadid Shares Throwbacks of Her and Gigi
Kylie Jenner Shares First Selfie with Stormi
Spice Girls superhero movie The Spice Girls Are Making a New Movie
Kate Middleton Meghan Markle Meghan Markle Doesn't Want to Upset Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Emojis Are Coming