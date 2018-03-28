Today's Top Stories
1
How One Shopaholic Is Buying No Clothes in 2018
2
6 Best Waterproof Mascaras You'll Want to Use
3
What Is the Value of a Destroyed Embryo?
4
How Celebs Deleting Snapchat Can Kill the App
5
Need: This Monthly Sheet Mask Subscription Box

Beyoncé Reacts to Face-Biting Brouhaha

The Internet has been hunting for the culprit, and Queen Bey has feelings about it.

Getty Images

ICYMI: The internet is on a crazy hunt to find the actress who reportedly bit Beyoncé's face at a party in December—a.k.a, the "Beyoncé biter." Queen Bey has stayed quiet throughout the drama, but a source revealed to Us Weekly that she feels overwhelmed with support.

“She thinks it’s sweet people are so concerned, but also doesn’t want to make life hard for the person that did it,” the source said. “Beyoncé’s team is being contacted by almost everyone they’ve ever met! They are getting texts and calls asking, ‘Were you there? What did you see? Have you heard anything?’ It’s pretty insane for anyone that works with Beyoncé.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The drama all started when Tiffany Haddish revealed to GQ that an actress bit Bey's face the night they first met. "There was this actress there. That's just, like, doing the mostest. One of the most things she did? She bit Beyoncé in the face," Haddish said.

Yesterday, it was reported by multiple sources that the Beyoncé biter was Sanaa Lathan, and she didn't 100 percent deny it on Twitter.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

We may never know until Queen Bey, herself, confirms who bit her face.

Related Story
Beyoncé Goes Shopping at Target with Blue Ivy
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Was Almost Run Over in NYC
The Queen Will Probably Skip Part of Royal Wedding
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
No, Sean Penn, Really, No.
Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks Is Having a Baby
Selena Gomez Has a Message for Justin Bieber
Tyga Responds to Rumors That He's Stormi's Dad
Meghan Markle to Receive Gift Before Wedding
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber
See Kendall Jenner's Anti-Trump Jacket
Brie Larson's 'Captain Marvel' Body Transformation