An Affordable Version of Kate Middleton's Wedding Dress Is Now Available at H&M

As Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry fast approaches, the world is excited to find out what the bride will be wearing when she walks down the aisle.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And while we don't yet know which designer Markle has selected for her big day, an affordable version of Kate Middleton's classic wedding gown is finally available at H&M. Seriously.

Her flawless Alexander McQueen wedding gown has been unforgettable since she married Prince William on April 29, 2011. And while H&M's much cheaper version of the dress doesn't have the same lengthy train that Pippa Middleton helped carry for her sister, it's still a gorgeous option for anyone's nuptials:

Getty Images

At $299, H&M's long lace dress is an elegant replica of Middleton's own wedding gown, at a much more affordable price. The website describes the gown as having a "lace bodice and skirt in an airy weave," and it appears to have an almost identical neckline to the Duchess' gown:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

H&M lace dress, $299 SHOP IT H & M

According to H&M's website, the dress also has a "scalloped V-neck with support panels at the top, an opening with a covered button at the back of the neck and a concealed zip at the back. Long sleeves with scalloped trims, a seam at the waist with a grosgrain band, and a gently flared skirt."

If you want to feel like a literal princess on your wedding day, then H&M's version of the Duchess of Cambridge's gown is essential. H&M's new bridal collection caters to every budget, and the fact that it draws inspiration from a royal wedding is totally apt right now.

It's also a good option if you're looking for something to wear on May 19...