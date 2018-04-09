Catherine Zeta-Jones and Her Daughter Are Seriously Twinning

When it comes to celebrity couples and their children, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas, and their family have managed to live a relatively quiet life. But now that their two kids are growing up, they're stepping out—and it's clear that there is a striking family resemblance.

Attending Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda women's couture event at the New York Metropolitan Opera House on Sunday, Zeta-Jones and her daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, wore extremely similar strappy shoes, proving that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to fashion sense. While Carys' had red flowers attached to the back, Zeta-Jones' pair were metallic.

Zeta-Jones wore a Dolce & Gabbana lace dress, complete with a corset, and her daughter opted for a floral, off-the-shoulder top, and high-waisted pants. Clearly, both mother and daughter share a love of fashion, and they both looked elated to be attending an event together:

Carys previously attended New York Fashion Week with Zeta Jones, where the pair sat front row at the Michael Kors show. The actress shared a cute video on Instagram, which showed her traveling to the show with Carys:



Of their trip to NYFW in 2017, Zeta-Jones told MarieClaire.com of her daughter, "She was so excited and she enjoyed every minute of it. She had been asking me for years." It seems likely that we'll see the duo attending even more events together in the future.

Zeta-Jones became engaged to actor Douglas in 1999, and the pair got married at the Plaza in New York in late 2000. They have two children together—17-year old Dylan Michael, and 14-year-old Carys Zeta.