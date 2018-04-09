Bethenny Frankel Dated Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband, Trevor Engelson

Bethenny Frankel has some unexpected, yet totally welcome, news about Meghan Markle's ex-husband, Trevor Engelson.

Not only did Frankel once date Engelson, but they still have a working relationship and plan to make a TV show together. While this union has caught me by surprise, Frankel has the most hilarious story about how she found out about Engelson's ex-wife, which will brighten everyone's day.

In an interview on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show (via Us Weekly) on Monday, Frankel revealed, "I met this guy as a romantic interest. His name is Trevor."

A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Feb 12, 2018 at 3:15pm PST

She continued:

"I met him in Chicago and we were supposed to go out, and I ended up seeing him one time and he'd been texting me. He's a producer in L.A. He told me that he was married before. He’s divorced [now]. He was married to this girl named Meghan Markle from the TV show 'Suits'."

Of course, when Frankel found out that Markle was going to marry Prince Harry, she freaked out, and asked Engelson, "Holy shit! Your ex is going to be a princess. Is that crazy?" which should probably be on a list of questions *not* to ask a person whose ex is getting remarried.

And while Frankel and Engelson aren't currently dating, they're fostering a working relationship which could lead to new projects. Frankel revealed, "He pitched me a TV show idea to produce together about a bunch of businesswomen, which I think we are going to do."



A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jan 12, 2018 at 2:48pm PST

As for whether or not they might have a romantic future together, Frankel told the Kyle and Jackie O Show hosts, "He looks a little bit like my ex which scares me," which is obviously never a good sign.

But as for the future, she doesn't know: "We bypassed the romantics and went into the business. But I don't know, there’s something there. There's something salacious about doing a TV project with Meghan Markle's ex." So, there you have it.