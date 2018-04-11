While the KarJenner clan is en route to support a very pregnant Khloé Kardashian in Cleveland, none of them have commented on the multiple videos that surfaced yesterday showing Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating—but one of her friends just threw shade at him on social media.

Khadijah Haqq, Khloe's BFF Malika's twin, sent what seems like a clear message to Thompson in an Instagram post, quoting John Wooden: "The best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

👊🏾 A post shared by Khadijah Haqq McCray (@foreverkhadijah) on Apr 10, 2018 at 8:26am PDT

She captioned the photo with a fist bump emoji that could be saying she's here to support Khloé. She posted the Instagram yesterday, but hasn't made any official comment—though the shade seems clearly pointed in Thompson's direction.

Yesterday, two different videos of Thompson allegedly cheating on Khloé surfaced. One shows the NBA star possibly kissing another women in a night club, though it's unclear and unconfirmed. The other shows him with two women, clearly making out with one of them. Today, a close source to Khloé said she is "distraught" over the videos.

"Her entire world has been turned upside down. She cried hysterically all night. She begged to come back to L.A. and tried to find any way to make it work, but her doctor wouldn't let her," revealed the source. "She just wants to be with her family and leave as soon as possible. Kris is there and completely supporting her."



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The Keeping up with the Kardashian star has been in Cleveland for a few weeks now (where Thompson lives), awaiting the birth of their first child together.