Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Not in "Denial" About the Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Two weeks ago, Khloé Kardashian's life changed in several big ways all at once. First, videos surfaced that appeared to show Khloé's boyfriend (and the father of her then-unborn baby) cheating on her multiple times with multiple women over the course of her pregnancy.

Days later, Khloé gave birth to her daughter, True Thompson. That is a lot to deal with, even for a used-to-the-spotlight pro like Khloé. Since then, the burning question for everyone who feels invested in this story has been: What will Khloé do next?

While some reports had her planning to stay in Cleveland with Tristan, others had her buying thousands of dollars worth of baby travel gear—which may have hinted at an impending move. Yesterday, Khloé posted a cryptic message about happiness that many fans took as a hint that she plans to stay in Ohio after all.

Sources close to Khloé say she is definitely not in denial about the situation though, whatever choice she makes.

"She's not in a bubble of denial," a source told ET Online. "She knows what's going on and is still trying to process it, but so far, she's managed to move past it and look forward."

Even though she isn't in denial, it also sounds like Khloé is sick of hearing more bad news at the moment.

"If a friend tells Khloé that they heard about another cheating story, they risk being cut off by her," the source said. "She's stuck by her man in the past, so it doesn't even seem worth it to fill her in on all the details."



The source added that Khloé feels "very settled" in Cleveland and has no immediate plans to move. That could change, of course, as Khloé continues to process the whole ordeal.