Tristan Thompson Breaks His Social Media Silence After Cheating Scandal

Just days before Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson's daughter True, allegations surfaced that the NBA player had been cheating on the reality star. With multiple women. Throughout pretty much the entire duration of her pregnancy.

Not surprisingly, nearly everyone on the planet was Team Khloé. Although neither Khloé nor Tristan have addressed the scandal directly, Tristan did finally break his social media silence with his first Instagram post since the allegations.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

So what was it, you ask? An apology to the mother of his child? A touching tribute welcoming his daughter to the world? A denial of the allegations against him?

Nope. It was a post celebrating the Cleveland Cavaliers' win Sunday night.

Womp. Womp.

"WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE IN THE Q!! GREAT WIN #OnToTheNextOne," Tristan captioned the photo of him on the court. Some commenters dragged the player (of basketball, definitely, and of women, allegedly) for his hashtag in the comments.

Instagram

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Instagram

A user going by the name "kokosdaughtertrue" really went in.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Instagram

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In general, the comments on the post are a mix of "go sports" (slash "why won't these people who don't care about sports leave this sports man alone?") and a whole range of pro-Khloé sentiments (calls for an apology, requests for updates on True, etc.).

Khloé, for her part, has been moderately active on social media since True's birth, even though she has yet to address the cheating scandal. On April 16, she shared a post revealing True's name and welcoming her daughter to the world.



And on April 18, she posted in honor Kourtney Kardashian's birthday.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

She's also been updating her Instagram Story regularly, usually to promote her app, but occasionally with more cryptic messages.

Most updates on the situation have come from unnamed sources speaking to gossip magazines, but Kim Kardashian did address the scandal directly in her new interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

"Like I don't even know how to describe it besides it's just so f*cked up," Kim said. "We were really rooting for Khloe, and we still are...you know, she's so strong and she's doing the best that she can. it's a really sad situation all over."

