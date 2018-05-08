Rihanna MET GALA 2018
Today's Top Stories
1
Rihanna Channeled the Pope at the Met Gala
2
I Spent a Day with Beyonce's Makeup Artist
3
The Kardashians of the Middle East
4
The Cutest Couples from the 2018 Met Gala
5
The 21 Best Pairs of Sunglasses to Shop Right Now

Miley Cyrus’ Met Gala Dress Dips So Dangerously Low, There Is No End

You have to see it from the front and back.

Miley Cyrus Met Gala 2018
Shutterstock

Most stars showed up to the 2018 Met Gala in costume-esque dramatic outfits—except Miley Cyrus. The star, who’s known for her eccentric outfits, walked the red carpet in a rather classic Hollywood dress. She wore a black gown with a plunging neckline and mermaid-style train, and left her hair tousled in gentle waves. When Miley turned around for the cameras, however, her dress got instantly sexier. The back dipped so low, it almost seemed like a wardrobe malfunction. But, we know this LBD is just Miley being Miley.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images

Miley's only nod to the theme (Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination) were her dangling cross earrings, and layers of necklaces featuring religious iconography.

Getty Images
Related Stories
The Nakedest Dresses from the 2018 Met Gala
All the Best Looks from the 2018 Met Gala

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Met Gala 2018 Guide
Beyoncé Just Made a Surprise Met Gala Appearance
Blake Lively Wore a Princess Dress to the Met Gala
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Zendaya Was Joan of Arc at the Met Gala
Cara Delevigne Met Gala 2018
The Most Unforgettable Headpieces at the Met Gala
The Nakedest Dresses from the 2018 Met Gala
Rihanna MET GALA 2018 Twitter Reactions to Rihanna's 2018 Met Gala Dress
Rihanna MET GALA 2018 Rihanna Channeled the Pope at the Met Gala
The Met Gala Gowns With Amazing Trains
The Cutest Couples from the 2018 Met Gala
The Best Beauty Looks of the 2018 Met Gala