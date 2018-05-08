Miley Cyrus’ Met Gala Dress Dips So Dangerously Low, There Is No End

Most stars showed up to the 2018 Met Gala in costume-esque dramatic outfits—except Miley Cyrus. The star, who’s known for her eccentric outfits, walked the red carpet in a rather classic Hollywood dress. She wore a black gown with a plunging neckline and mermaid-style train, and left her hair tousled in gentle waves. When Miley turned around for the cameras, however, her dress got instantly sexier. The back dipped so low, it almost seemed like a wardrobe malfunction. But, we know this LBD is just Miley being Miley.



Miley's only nod to the theme (Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination) were her dangling cross earrings, and layers of necklaces featuring religious iconography.