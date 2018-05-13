Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Wore the Most Extra Outfits to a Cannes Party Last Night

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have been spotted all over the Cannes Film Festival this year (/every year—they're definitely regulars). Last night, the models stepped out together at the Le Monde Est A Toi party and their fashion choices were alike only in that they were both shiny and skin-tight.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Splash News

Hadid wore silver bike shorts and a grey crop top that would have looked gym-ready, were it not for the thousands of dollars worth of Bulgari diamonds she paired with them.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Hadid's beauty look and jewelry were left over from her Dior dinner ensemble. She paired the jewels with a jaw-dropping red dress for dinner and then changed into something more comfortable for the party. As you do.

Getty Images

Jenner opted for a tight, metallic pink and silver, mini slip dress—which was actually one of the most conservative things she's worn at Cannes this year.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Splash News

The model BFFs spent the night hanging out, holding hands, and generally stealing the show.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Splash News

The models were joined by Joan Smalls, Virgil Abloh, Naomie Campbell, Winnie Harlow, Hailey Baldwin, and even, reportedly, Hadid's ex-boyfriend The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) as they partied at the Magnum Beach in Cannes.

Hadid and Tesfaye have been spotted together a few other times during Cannes. First, they were photographed making out at the Magnum x Alexander Wang party on Thursday night. Then, on Friday night, fans spotted them sitting together for what appeared to be a cozy movie date during a screening of Ash Is the Purest White.