Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Wore the Most Extra Outfits to a Cannes Party Last Night

Splash News

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have been spotted all over the Cannes Film Festival this year (/every year—they're definitely regulars). Last night, the models stepped out together at the Le Monde Est A Toi party and their fashion choices were alike only in that they were both shiny and skin-tight.

Splash News

Hadid wore silver bike shorts and a grey crop top that would have looked gym-ready, were it not for the thousands of dollars worth of Bulgari diamonds she paired with them.

Getty Images
Hadid's beauty look and jewelry were left over from her Dior dinner ensemble. She paired the jewels with a jaw-dropping red dress for dinner and then changed into something more comfortable for the party. As you do.

Getty Images

Jenner opted for a tight, metallic pink and silver, mini slip dress—which was actually one of the most conservative things she's worn at Cannes this year.

Splash News

The model BFFs spent the night hanging out, holding hands, and generally stealing the show.

Splash News

The models were joined by Joan Smalls, Virgil Abloh, Naomie Campbell, Winnie Harlow, Hailey Baldwin, and even, reportedly, Hadid's ex-boyfriend The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) as they partied at the Magnum Beach in Cannes.

Hadid and Tesfaye have been spotted together a few other times during Cannes. First, they were photographed making out at the Magnum x Alexander Wang party on Thursday night. Then, on Friday night, fans spotted them sitting together for what appeared to be a cozy movie date during a screening of Ash Is the Purest White.

