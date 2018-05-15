Today's Top Stories
1
Fact-Checking 'Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance'
2
Emily Ratajkowski Is Unapologetically Herself
Rihanna Puma Fan
3
Rihanna Had the Best Answer About Royal Wedding
4
The Horrors of the Sex Abuse to Prison Pipeline
5
Meghan Markle's Dad Staged His Paparazzi Photos

Meghan Markle's Father Checking Himself Into Hospital

Thomas Markle says he's experiencing chest pain triggered by emotional stress.

Thomas Markle Suffering Heart Attack
Getty/The Image Direct

More distressing news this morning: TMZ is reporting that Thomas Markle is planning to check himself into the hospital after experiencing more chest pains. Meghan Markle's father reportedly suffered a heart attack seven days ago and is worried about another. TMZ states that they've spoken to Markle who says "the pains have been triggered by emotional upset."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"I've been popping Valium for the pain, especially when I hear about my oldest daughter," Markle told TMZ, referencing Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Grant.

Related Stories
Meghan's Dad Won't Be Walking Her Down the Aisle
Meghan Markle Disturbed By Father Staging Pap Pics
Meghan Markle
5 Insane Stories of Family Drama Ruining Weddings

The news comes after Markle confirmed to TMZ that he was not planning to attend his daughter's wedding this weekend after all. He reportedly "decided not to go because he doesn't want to embarrass the royal family or his daughter." The decision was apparently made after it was discovered that Markle staged paparazzi photos of himself looking at cute photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and getting a suit tailored.

After the revelation, Markle's eldest daughter, Samantha, came to her father's defense, claiming responsibility for the photos and suggesting the plan was her idea.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"The bad press over my father doing staged photos is my fault," she wrote in a tweet, which the Daily Mail captured. "The media was unfairly making him look bad so I suggested he do positive photos for his benefit and and the benefit of the royal family. We had no idea he would be taken advantage of. It was not for money @KensingtonRoyal."

In response to the news about her dad and the paparazzi photos, Meghan is reportedly "upset and disturbed by the entire ordeal and just wants to move past it," according to a source.

Kensington Palace responded in a statement:

"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation."

A source tells the Daily Mail that Prince Harry feels responsible for what's happening to Meghan and her family: "Harry feels guilty that this has happened to someone he loves because they are in a relationship with him...He wants to protect her and this is really difficult for him to swallow.

The source also states that Meghan is still hoping that her dad will change his mind: "This is not what she wants. She obviously wants her dad there. And the idea of contemplating him not being there now is not something that she wants to have to do."

Thomas Markle told TMZ that he has not heard from Meghan since the outlet ran the story yesterday reporting he would not be attending the royal wedding.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Promote Deadpool 2
Meghan Markle's Dad Wants Her Mom to Give Her Away
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kelvin Hayden  Taraji P. Henson Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged to Kelvin Hayden
Ian Somerhalder Shares Nude Portrait of Nikki Reed
Wax Figures These Are the Hottest Celebrity Wax Figures
The Best Billboard Music Award Looks of All Time
Meghan Markle's Dad Staged His Paparazzi Photos
See Ryan Reynold Dressed as a Unicorn and Singing
Caitlyn Snubbed Khloé from Her Mother's Day Post
Channing Tatum  Jenna Dewan Channing Tatum Wished Jenna Happy Mother's Day