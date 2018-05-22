Chrissy Teigen Luna
Kim Kardashian Posts a Sweet Picture of Saint Snuggling Chicago

"Sometimes we all need hugs."

Shutterstock

In non-royals news, here's something that will instantly brighten your day: Kim Kardashian posted a sweet picture of her son, Saint, 2, and four-month-old daughter, Chicago, adorably snuggling. She captioned the tweet, "Sometimes we all need hugs" with a heart emoji. Honestly, same.

The brother and sister look adorably cuddled up (can I go back to my bed now?) in a plush chair. Kim and Kanye welcomed Chicago into the world via surrogate back in January, and Kim posted the first photo of her in February.

Kim told Elle back in March that she had two "traumatizing" delivery experiences with her first two children North, 4, and Saint, 2, which is why she chose a surrogate with Chicago.

"After giving birth, your placenta is supposed to come out. But mine was stuck. That’s what women usually die from in childbirth—you hemorrhage and bleed to death and they can’t stop it," she says. "To get it out—it’s so disgusting—the doctor had to stick his whole arm in me and scrape it off. It was the most painful. To this day, if you mention it to [my mom], she’ll cry. It was traumatic.”
As for a fourth baby? She's good...for now.

“My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way. I don’t think I could handle more than [four children, if that]. My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

