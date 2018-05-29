Jenna Dewan Opens Up About Life After Her Shocking Split from Channing Tatum

After nearly nine years of marriage, couple-you-thought-would-last-forever Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum announced their separation back in April. It was devastating, to say the least, but in a new interview with Harper's BAZAAR, Dewan affirms her and Tatum's relationship has become "a new normal where there is a lot of love."

While Dewan is navigating this new way of life, the former couple is co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter, Everly. "We’re just getting used to it. We're in a very positive energy together, trying to be the best parents to Everly," the World of Dance star tells BAZAAR.com. "We support each other."

She also describes this next chapter for her as "hopeful" with "no attachments."

"The moves I'm making are completely not related to my marriage or separation, interestingly enough. I was always very happy being a wife. Those feelings [Who are you? What do you want to give to the world? What excites you?] started bubbling up for me, naturally…so I really wanted to expand my life, and myself. And that was my journey, no one else's."



"I feel a sense of joy and freedom and excitement, truly, about a new chapter in my life. And I have no attachments to how that's going to look, or what that's going to be. I feel really open, and I feel hopeful."





