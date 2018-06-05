How Celebrities Are Honoring Kate Spade's Life & Legacy

My very first designer wallet (a turquoise-colored bifold) was from Kate Spade. Like most ‘90s girls, I was obsessed, and still am, with the brand's colorful and jazzy designs. And I was deeply saddened to hear about Kate Spade's death on Tuesday. In the wake of the news, it’s no surprise to see how Spade's artistic legacy impacted her fans, like myself, on such a personal, individual level.

It seemed like everyone had a story to tell or comment to make about the accessories designer. Celebrities such as Mindy Kaling and Chelsea Clinton reminisced about their Kate Spade style moments, while Lena Dunham expressed her sympathies and prayers to Spade's family. Twitter was flooded with these heartfelt messages.

Reese Witherspoon



My heart and prayers go out to Kate Spade and her family. What a wonderful, talented woman who will be dearly missed. — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) June 5, 2018

Mindy Kaling



I am heartbroken about the news of Kate Spade. I have worn her clothes many, many times. They were colorful, bold, cheerful, and encouraged women to find the twinkly person inside them. You couldn’t walk into her boutiques and not smile. Rest In Peace, Kate. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 5, 2018

Chelsea Clinton

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

Lucy Hale

Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade. Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with any circumstances. I hope she has found peace ❤️ — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 5, 2018

Josh Groban

Depression does not discriminate and comes without warning. RIP Kate Spade. Love to her family.



National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 — josh groban (@joshgroban) June 5, 2018

Lena Dunham

Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) June 5, 2018

Ivanka Trump



Kate Spade’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry. If you are struggling with depression and contemplating suicide, please, please seek help. https://t.co/eruSexNoGj — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2018

Jenna Bush Hager

I will never forget the first Kate Spade bag I got for Christmas in college. She was a trailblazer. Her life and death are a reminder that pain doesn’t discriminate. Sending love to her family. — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) June 5, 2018

Steven Kolb

The CFDA is devastated to hear the news of our friend, colleague, and CFDA member Kate Spade’s tragic passing.

– Diane von Furstenberg and Steven Kolb https://t.co/OPJ0rw37t0 — steven kolb (@stevenkolb) June 5, 2018

Savannah Guthrie