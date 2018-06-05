Today's Top Stories
1
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Being "Naked" in Speech
2
Karamo Brown on 'Queer Eye' Season Two
mobile phone street style
3
This iOS Feature Will Break Your Twitter Addiction
art-with-me-gamelatron-peter-ruprecht
4
Must-See Photos From Tulum's Art Festival
Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Rob Pattinson together
5
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson Seen Together

How Celebrities Are Honoring Kate Spade's Life & Legacy

"You couldn’t walk into her boutiques and not smile," wrote Mindy Kaling.

Getty Images

My very first designer wallet (a turquoise-colored bifold) was from Kate Spade. Like most ‘90s girls, I was obsessed, and still am, with the brand's colorful and jazzy designs. And I was deeply saddened to hear about Kate Spade's death on Tuesday. In the wake of the news, it’s no surprise to see how Spade's artistic legacy impacted her fans, like myself, on such a personal, individual level.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It seemed like everyone had a story to tell or comment to make about the accessories designer. Celebrities such as Mindy Kaling and Chelsea Clinton reminisced about their Kate Spade style moments, while Lena Dunham expressed her sympathies and prayers to Spade's family. Twitter was flooded with these heartfelt messages.

Reese Witherspoon

Mindy Kaling

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Chelsea Clinton

Lucy Hale

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Josh Groban


Lena Dunham

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Ivanka Trump

Jenna Bush Hager

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Steven Kolb

Savannah Guthrie

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Getting To Know the Youngest Hadid's Girlfriend
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BROOKLYN MUSEUM-CFDA Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid Spotted Making Out
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kate Spade Andy Spade 6 Facts to Know About Andy Spade
Tiffany Haddish Gives Work Advice & Street Advice
Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Rob Pattinson together Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson Seen Together
royal wedding Prince harry Meghan Markle carriage
25 Royals Who Married Commoners
Reese Witherspoon Might Be Returning as Elle Woods
The Queen Gave Meghan and Harry York Cottage
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Wedding Officiant
Pete Davidson Got Two Ariana Grande Tattoos