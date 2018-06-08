Sarah Paulson Anne Hathaway
Celebrities Are Paying Tribute to Anthony Bourdain After His Death

"Thank you for opening our eyes to parts of the world both cherished and unknown."

Anthony Bourdain, famed chef, storyteller, and television personality, has died at 61. "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN announced early Friday morning.

Bourdain was reportedly in France working on an episode of his series Parts Unknown, where French chef Eric Ripert found him unconscious. Bourdain died by suicide, multiple sources have confirmed.

The tragic news, which comes days after designer Kate Spade took her life, has sent waves through the celebrity community. Ahead, celebrities, chefs, and reporters remember Bourdain.

If you or anyone you know is struggling or having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

