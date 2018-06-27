Kim Kardashian Shared the First Photo of Cousins Chicago and True Together

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her 34th birthday today and her sisters are sending the new mom well-wishes on social media. Kim, of course, won the best post with a heartwarming message to Khloé accompanied by an insanely sweet photo of Kim's daughter, Chicago West, and Khloé's new daughter, True Thompson, posing together on the sisters' laps.

Kim captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet! @khloekardashian This year u have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing u as a mom & can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!"

Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet! @khloekardashian This year u have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing u as a mom & can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity! pic.twitter.com/jKtjOhHbRB — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2018

While we have seen multiple pictures of Chicago and True, they're often on Snapchat with a filter on them. Not only is there no filter on the kids' faces, but this is the first time we've seen the cousins together. Chicago, also known as Chi, was born on January 26 via surrogate and is the third child of Kim and Kanye. True, Khloé's first child, was born only three months later on April 12.

The strength Kim refers to in her post likely references the cheating allegations against True's father, Tristan Thompson, that came about a few days before Khloé gave birth. Khloé hasn't directly addressed the rumors, but she has posted many cryptic messages about it and admits how much strength it takes to co-exist with him.