Khloé Kardashian Has Reportedly Been Hiding Her Ring Finger in Photos

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson aren't just staying civil and coparenting after reports that he cheated on her while she was pregnant. They might also be engaged, apparently. Rumors that couple are planning to take the next step in their relationship emerged when the reality star was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring while out at a friend's birthday dinner in Los Angeles.

Since then, as People points out, Khloé has been oh-so-conveniently hiding her ring finger in photos. Yesterday, Kim Kardashian-West posted a photo in honor of Khloe's birthday, in which Khloe conspicuously hid her left fingers while holding True and Chicago.

"Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet! @khloekardashian This year you have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart," Kim captioned the photo. "I love seeing you as a mom and can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!"



Khloé also hid her ring finger in a picture she posted to her own Instagram, captioned, "True's mom."



In a photo from Khloé's birthday celebration that Kendall Jenner posted to her Instagram Story, Khloé's left hand is strategically cropped out of the frame:

Of course, when Kim posted the same photo on her Story, she didn't crop out Khloé's hand and you can clearly see there's no ring on her finger:

So where does that leave Khloé and Tristan?

"Khloé wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet," a source told People. "She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too. And Kris [Jenner] is so proud of all her grandkids. She constantly shows pictures of all the babies."

