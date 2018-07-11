For us normal folk, the only real fear when it comes to relationships and social media is accidentally liking a picture when you’re three years deep in your partner’s ex’s vacation photos on Instagram. For celebrities, there’s a whole lot more at stake.

Take Hailey Baldwin for example who, once just an awkwardly adoring, lifelong Justin Bieber fan tweeting about her love for his relationship with Selena Gomez, has now found herself engaged to the guy. And thus, the circle of life is complete.

Since news broke of Bieber’s surprise proposal during the couple’s vacation in the Bahamas, fans have been digging deep to unearth the old school social media posts from Baldwin's Belieber days, which seemingly prove that she was pretty much the founding member of #TeamJelena before dating him herself. Awkward.

Back in 2011, Hailey reportedly tweeted: “I don’t care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream!” It also ends with #word. Don't forget that part.

A later tweet reads: “Seriously though. She is beyond flawless and he’s ya know he’s Bieber. They are the perfect relationship.. -___- forever alone.”

2011 was a different time! 👀 A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Jul 9, 2018 at 6:46pm PDT

Oh, and there’s another one. “I gotta say I was really looking forward to seeing what color coordination Jelena was gonna do for this years VF party.. #sigh #ohwell" she wrote before the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2012.

I gotta say I was really looking forward to seeing what color coordination Jelena was gonna do for this years VF party.. #sigh #ohwell — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 27, 2012

Hailey is really out here living her best life, isn't she? Meanwhile, Selena Gomez seemingly remains unbothered by the news. When a TMZ photographer asked the star how she felt about her ex's engagement, she reportedly completely ignored the question and hopped into her vehicle with a group of friends. Newsflash, successful woman shockingly DOES NOT CARE what her ex-boyfriend is up to now.