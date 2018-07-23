Today's Top Stories
Pete Davidson Just Deleted All of His Instagram Posts

What. Is. Happening.

Update 7/23, 5:17 p.m.: Pete Davidson confirmed there's no particular reason why he deleted his Instagram photos other than the fact that he doesn't want to be on Instagram anymore. He posted the following message on his Instagram stories:

"No there's nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there's nothing cryptic about anything. I just don't wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform. The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is fucking lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I'm sure I'll be back at some point :)

Your neighborhood goon, Pete."

Original story 7/23, 3:25 p.m.: So, um, it looks like Pete Davidson just deleted his Instagram. As in, he completely wiped his account clean of pictures, and now there is zero photographic evidence on his Instagram page of anything he posted of him and his fiancée Ariana Grande since they confirmed their engagement in June.

If you go to Pete's Instagram, it says the SNL star has "no posts yet." Meanwhile, Ariana cryptically posted on Twitter, "The energy u put out is exactly what u get back, please create a beautiful life for yourselves."

This morning, Pete was under fire by fans after a certain comment he left on Ariana's Instagram post honoring her late grandfather. He wrote, "omg what a cutie" on the post and fans thought he was referring to Ariana, making the comment a bit inappropriate as she pays tribute to her grandfather.

If that's not the reason, perhaps Pete is just sick of the attention? Tired of people speculating about him and Ariana's relationship? Planning a massive wedding?

