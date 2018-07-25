Elizabeth Warren
Karlie Kloss' Engagement Ring From Joshua Kushner Is Massive

Don't look directly at it without sunglasses.

The Broad And Louis Vuitton Celebrate Jasper Johns: "Something Resembling Truth" - Arrivals
Getty ImagesEmma McIntyre

Summer 2018 is officially the Celebrity Summer of Love. Ariana and Pete. Hailey and Justin. And now, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are the latest A-list couple to a announce that they’re engaged. The model and businessman, who’ve been together for more than six years, confirmed the sweet news via an Instagram post to Karlie’s 7 million followers, and now she’s revealed the ring that sealed the deal, too.

It takes A LOT for something to look bright and beautiful when next to the face of a one-time Victoria’s Secret model, but Karlie’s ring is putting up a pretty good fight.

The stunning diamond is seriously impressive—and while it was a pretty quick sneaky peek that Karlie gave fans on Insta stories, People has suggested that this particular symbol of eternal love is a high-carat, cushion-cut diamond in a platinum solitaire setting with a diamond pavé band. Not too shabby.

Kushner actually popped the question during the couple’s vacation a couple weeks ago, but they saved the announcement for Tuesday. Sharing a loved-up photo on Instagram, Karlie wrote: "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over" along with an emoji of an engagement ring. Once Karlie had confirmed the lovely news, Josh—liberal brother of Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump and senior advisor to the President—posted an Instagram of his new fiancée with a red heart emoji.

fiancée ❤️

For anyone who needs a quick rundown of the Karlie/Josh love story, the typically private couple have always kept the intimate details of their relationship under wraps, but they first began openly dating in June 2012. The investor made his public debut as Karlie’s date at the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party. And will the world physically implode when Karlie Kloss appears before us all in a bridal gown? It's entirely possible.

