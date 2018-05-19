Priyanka Chopra Looks Lovely in Lavender at the Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle is about to say "I do," to Prince Harry and all her best friends will get a front row view, including Priyanka Chopra, one of Meghan Markle's dearest friends.



The actress attended the wedding in an all-purple ensemble and looked absolutely radiant.

Priyanka revealed on her Instagram story that her hat was by none other than famous Irish milliner Philip Treacy. Like all the guests, Priyanka even matched her fascinator to her dress for that royal monochrome look. There's no doubt she's one of the best-dressed celebrities there.

