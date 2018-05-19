Today's Top Stories
1
See Meghan Markle's Gorgeous Wedding Dress
2
Serena Williams Wears Pink to the Royal Wedding
3
Every Single Royal Wedding Guest Hat & Fascinator
4
Pippa Middleton's Royal Wedding Hair Is Magical
5
Who Is Princess Diana's Niece, Kitty Spencer?

Priyanka Chopra Looks Lovely in Lavender at the Royal Wedding

She's one of Meghan Markle's BFFs!

Abigail Spencer Priyanka Chopra
Getty Images

Meghan Markle is about to say "I do," to Prince Harry and all her best friends will get a front row view, including Priyanka Chopra, one of Meghan Markle's dearest friends.

The actress attended the wedding in an all-purple ensemble and looked absolutely radiant.

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Priyanka revealed on her Instagram story that her hat was by none other than famous Irish milliner Philip Treacy. Like all the guests, Priyanka even matched her fascinator to her dress for that royal monochrome look. There's no doubt she's one of the best-dressed celebrities there.

Related Stories
Serena Williams Wears Pink to the Royal Wedding
OPRAH IS IN THE ROYAL WEDDING BUILDING
The Best-Dressed Guests at the Royal Wedding

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding
Who Designed Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress?
Watch Meghan Markle Walk Down the Aisle Solo
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Who Walked Meghan Markle Down the Aisle?
See What Meghan's Mom Wore to the Royal Wedding
Meghan Markle Doria Ragland Tiara We Got All the Details on Meghan Wedding Tiara
Adorable Photos of Harry and William at Wedding
What Does Meghan Markle's Tiara Look Like?
Fergie Not Invited to Second Royal Reception
Meghan Markle Is En Route to Her Wedding
See Meghan Markle's Gorgeous Wedding Dress