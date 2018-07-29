Meghan Markle's Dad Slams Her for Not Talking to Him, Speculates That She'll Have a Baby Soon

Another day, another grossly inappropriate interview from Thomas Markle. This time around, Meghan Markle's father is dragging her for not being in contact with him and also speculating about her reproductive plans, either of which would have been cringeworthy enough on their own.

Thomas told the Mail on Sunday that he hasn't been in contact with Meghan at all since her wedding and no longer has a number at which to contact her if he wanted to.

"I’m really hurt that she’s cut me off completely," he told the publication. "I used to have a phone number and text number for her personal aides at the palace, but after I said a few critical words about the royal family changing Meghan, they cut me off."

He went on to at once take credit for the woman Meghan is today and to slam her for being (in his opinion) cold and ungrateful.

"She became the woman that she is today thanks to everything I did for her," he said, discussing paying for private schools and her education at Northwestern University. "Did I get any recognition for it? Any thanks? She doesn’t even speak to me now. How cold is that?"



If his general attacks on her character and life choices weren't enough, Thomas also threw in some speculation about when he thinks Meghan and Prince Harry will have children, just for good measure.

"Meghan was apparently upset with me for saying that she and Harry will probably have a baby soon," he said, before doubling down on his claims that she will have a baby soon. "But Meghan’s been saying that herself for the past six or seven years, talking about how much she wants a family. Harry’s been saying it too. What’s sad is that sometime in the next year Meghan and Harry will have a baby and I’ll be a grandfather, and if we’re not speaking I won’t see my grandchild. How tragic is that, to deprive a child of its grandfather because I said a few things critical of the royal family?"

How tragic? Almost as tragic as continually ignoring your daughter's wishes by talking to tabloids about her and then getting mad when she does what's best for her mental health and takes a step back from her relationship with you? Almost.