Today's Top Stories
1
Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon Test Their Friendship
2
The Easiest Anti-Aging Routine for Lazy People
Big Foot Holding Woman
3
What’s Bigfoot Erotica? So Glad You Asked!
4
15 New Shows with Well-Written Women
5
Celebs Are Weighing In on Kim K's Weigh Loss

Kim Kardashian's Weight Loss Is Concerning for Emmy Rossum and Stephanie Beatriz

"The only time I was 119 pounds is when I had mono."

Getty Images

Late this weekend, Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Story sparked a firestorm on social media after she filmed sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner commenting on Kim's recent weight loss. Their comments weren't necessary the problem—but Kim’s positive, excited reaction to being called “really skinny” and “anorexic” definitely didn't fly with a lot of people. Two such critics included actresses Emmy Rossum and Stephanie Beatriz, who both took to their social media platforms to explain why they were concerned by the reality star’s posts.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In the series of videos taken backstage at the Kardashians’ most recent public appearance, Kim revealed that she now weighs 119 pounds after following a strict weight loss regime. “You look so skinny,” model Kendall tells her sister, jokingly adding: “I’m really concerned, I don’t think you’re eating.” Kim responds by saying: “Thank you!”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz used the opportunity to share her own story and how Kim's weight loss coverage had affected her. “Kim Kardashian saying what she weighs and her sisters complimenting her being so skinny is like eating my brain rn,” the 37-year-old actress wrote on her Instagram story. “There’s only one time in my life when I ever weighed 119 pounds. It was right in the middle of a terrible relationship, and intense eating disorder, and I thought that I could be thinner and look even better.”

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 30, 2018
Getty ImagesBG017/Bauer-Griffin
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

“Everyone kept complimenting me on how I looked, and I felt desperate to stay at that weight. IT SUCKED,” Beatriz admitted. “So if this shit b fucking w you I GET IT. Try not to hurt yourself over it. I’ve been texting friends for support.”

Having spotted her friend’s post, Shameless star Emmy Rossum responded in agreement and to offer further words of encouragement to anyone in a similar position. She wrote: “@iamstephbeatz, the only time I was 119 pounds is when I had MONO. On a magazine shoot everyone was ‘freaking out over how good’ I looked. I had lost 10 pounds and was gaunt and sick and felt faint… It totally messed with my head. I love you and I’m with you.”

Instagram
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Instagram

Of course, it's not the first time that Kim's public relationship with weight loss and dieting has sparked controversy. Appetite suppressant lollipop, anyone?

Related Story
59 Times Kim and Kylie Were the Same Person
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Sam Heughan Is Reportedly Dating Amy Shiels
Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Pile on the PDA
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Klutch Sports Group "More Than A Game" Dinner Presented by Remy Martin Tristan Posted a Comment for Khloé and Got Trolled
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Northern Ireland Harry and Meghan's Children Will Use This Surname
The Duchess Of Sussex Undertakes Her First Official Engagement With Queen Elizabeth II Why Meghan's Birthday is Special for The Queen
First Annual Royal Foundation Forum Kate and Meghan Are Together for Meghan's Birthday
Jenna Dewan Was in Mandy Moore's 1999 Music Video
Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About Her 'Mom Bod'
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 30, 2018 Kim Kardashian Was Naked When Trump Called Her
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin is Already Wearing a Wedding Ring