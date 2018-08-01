Sam Heughan has a new girlfriend, and, no, it's not Caitriona Balfe (though we all wish it was). The Outlander star is reportedly dating Twin Peaks actress Amy Shiels, someone he's been friends for over 10 years. (The best kind of relationship, let's be honest.)

Neither Heughan or Shiels have confirmed the dating rumors, but fans have been speculating about the pair's relationship status for years. Back in 2014, a fan tweeted that Heughan and Shiels would make a "beautiful couple," and Shiels notably favorited the tweet. In 2016, she cheekily responded to an article on Twitter that speculated the friends were dating and wrote, "Nope, not my boyfriend and definitely not a model" with a double-heart emoji.

Most recently, Heughan has been linked to actress MacKenzie Mauzy, but they have kept their relationship under wraps. They were first spotted together in 2015 at her 27th birthday party and made their first official appearance together back in February 2017. No word on why or when they broke up, but clearly Heughan has moved on.

Nope, not my boyfriend and definitely not a model 💕 https://t.co/wVWxlpbykc — Amy Shiels (@amy_shiels) November 7, 2016

Just last week, Shiels attended the premiere of Hueghan's new movie, The Spy Who Dumped Me and the pals were spotted hanging out. Sure, they could be dating, but then again they could...just be friends.

