image
Today's Top Stories
1
We Drank a Gallon of Water a Day to Get Clear Skin
image
2
Zendaya on Using Her Platform for Good
image
3
Why Prince Harry Inherited More Money Than William
image
4
This Is the World's Best Backpack
Emily Ratajkowski's 25th Birthday Celebration At The Private Residence of Absolut Elyx CEO Jonas Tahlin
5
5 Birthday Outfit Ideas Inspired by the Stars

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Brought Their Date Night to Kylie Jenner's Birthday Party

Republic Records Grammy Celebration
Getty ImagesKevin Mazur

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) continue to check boxes on the "ways to show the world we're a couple again without officially, 100 percent confirming we're a couple again" checklist. Last night, they stepped out for a date night in Beverly Hills before heading to Kylie Jenner's epic, Barbie-themed 21st birthday together.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Before the party, Bella and Abel got dinner at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills. Bella went casual-chic for the date night in a white crop top, ripped jeans, and a baggy denim jacket (the Daily Mail has pictures if you need to see more of Bella's abs with your own eyes).

The date did not end there, however. Bella and Abel kept the night going, hitting Kylie's 21st birthday party at Craig's Eatery in West Hollywood. Both Bella and Abel posted Instagram Stories from the bash, teasing that they were there together.

Abel posted an adorable video of Bella dancing with Kendall Jenner at the party.

image
Instagram
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Bella posted a couple of videos and pictures from the party (which isn't surprising, given how close she is to the Jenner sisters). First, a video of Kendall dancing that Bella captioned, "giving me what I need."

image
Instagram

And then a creepy-cute tribute to Kylie (is that a Kylie face cookie?!), captioned, "We 🖤 you." We, as in "me and Abel," presumably.

image
Instagram

And, just for any skeptics who think, "Well, maybe they weren't really hanging out at the party," Kim Kardashian, Master of Receipts, shared video of them dancing (and Abel mugging adorably for the camera) during the big event.

All of that, and Bella and Abel were still only the second-buzziest maybe-on-again couple at Kylie's birthday party.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Cocktails Nicki Minaj May Have Just Called out Cardi B
The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Depart The Lindo Wing With Their New Son How Kate Middleton Handles Maternity Leave
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala, Los Angeles, USA Kate Upton Saved Husband During His Depression
image This Week in Timothée Chalamet, August 10 Edition
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and Holly Madison Ring in a Sweet New Year at Sugar Factory in Las Vegas Kourtney and Scott Spotted at Kylie's Birthday
Kylie Jenner arrives to craigs for her birthday party in Los Angeles, Ca at Craigs Kylie Jenner Had a Barbie-Themed 21st Birthday
image Why Prince Harry Inherited More Money Than William
Instagram Dinner Meghan Markle's BFF Shares a Late Birthday Message
image Khloé Kardashian Is Sick of These Questions
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham The One Rule That Meghan and Harry Give to Friends