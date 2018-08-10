Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Brought Their Date Night to Kylie Jenner's Birthday Party

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) continue to check boxes on the "ways to show the world we're a couple again without officially, 100 percent confirming we're a couple again" checklist. Last night, they stepped out for a date night in Beverly Hills before heading to Kylie Jenner's epic, Barbie-themed 21st birthday together.

Before the party, Bella and Abel got dinner at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills. Bella went casual-chic for the date night in a white crop top, ripped jeans, and a baggy denim jacket (the Daily Mail has pictures if you need to see more of Bella's abs with your own eyes).



The date did not end there, however. Bella and Abel kept the night going, hitting Kylie's 21st birthday party at Craig's Eatery in West Hollywood. Both Bella and Abel posted Instagram Stories from the bash, teasing that they were there together.



Abel posted an adorable video of Bella dancing with Kendall Jenner at the party.

Bella posted a couple of videos and pictures from the party (which isn't surprising, given how close she is to the Jenner sisters). First, a video of Kendall dancing that Bella captioned, "giving me what I need."

And then a creepy-cute tribute to Kylie (is that a Kylie face cookie?!), captioned, "We 🖤 you." We, as in "me and Abel," presumably.

And, just for any skeptics who think, "Well, maybe they weren't really hanging out at the party," Kim Kardashian, Master of Receipts, shared video of them dancing (and Abel mugging adorably for the camera) during the big event.

All of that, and Bella and Abel were still only the second-buzziest maybe-on-again couple at Kylie's birthday party.