Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Vacation in Mexico With Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons

It seems things are going...well.

image
Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian heat things up in Puerto Vallarta!
BACKGRIDMADI, SANC

Though Khloé Kardashian has yet to openly discuss the status of her relationship with Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter True Thompson, the pair were spotted vacationing—and kissing!—in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Khloé recently labeled her relationship status "complicated" at sister Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party last Thursday after Kylie made special cups for her guests to choose from based on their love life. And complicated it is—considering Khloé has openly supported Tristan at his basketball games, but is also reportedly "living in hell." (Take this information with a grain of salt, though—we don't know exactly what goes on in their daily lives.)

We do know, however, that Khloé is enjoying sister time with Kendall, 22, and her rumored boyfriend Ben Simmons, also 22, on vacation with each other. While Khloé and Tristan are loving it up in the pool together, Kendall and Ben are seemingly less affectionate, but still look very flirty on the beach. A couple other friends joined the sisters as well.

Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian heat things up in Puerto Vallarta!
BACKGRIDMADI, SANC
Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian heat things up in Puerto Vallarta!
BACKGRIDMADI, SANC
*EXCLUSIVE* Kendall Jenner joins Ben Simmons and Tristan Thompson for some jet skiing in Puerto Vallarta
BACKGRIDMADI, SANC

Khloé and Tristan have had a rocky history since April when a video surfaced of Tristan, 27, allegedly cheating on Khloé while she was pregnant with their daughter, True. However, since then the 34-year-old has been doing her best to focus on herself by getting a new look (hello, bob!) and launching her new Good American activewear line while taking care of her daughter. Meanwhile, Kendall recently brought her modeling A-game to the cover of LOVE magazine and deserves a nice break, too.

