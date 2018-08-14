It seems Kendall Jenner's taking a little R&R from modeling right before all the fashion shows in September. The star is vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her sister Khloé Kardashian and bf Tristan Thompson. For the getaway, Jenner packed plenty of bright-colored swimsuits, including a green one piece from Gooseberry Seaside. The swimsuit featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high cut, so the model's legs looked extra long.

If you follow Jenner's style, you'll recognize that this one piece is actually the same design as the one she wore in May while in Cannes. The previous one, however, came in black whereas this green suit was slightly more playful and fun. I'm a firm believer that if something works for your body or you just love it, you should always buy the item in multiples. That's why we have like 10 white tees, right?

The "so chic minty wonder" style is currently still available to purchase for $99 and comes in sizes XS to L. While my swimsuit-wearing days are coming to an end on the east coat, this piece would be good to have on hand for tropical vacations in December. Sign me up for one, please.

Jenner wearing the Gooseberry Seaside swimsuit, in black, back in May:

Jenner wearing the same swimsuit in green:

⚡️⚡️⚡️ A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Aug 14, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

Shop her exact piece, below:

Gooseberry Seaside, $99 SHOP IT