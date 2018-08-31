We hear that Hollywood is currently looking for a new James Bond, so have they considered Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle? She’s taken ‘International Woman of Mystery’ to a whole new level, after somehow managing to reportedly pull off a top secret trip to Toronto, despite being one of the most famous faces in the world right now. So, there goes the theory that she was in Balmoral with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry.

Meghan has officially earned the title of master of undercover operations, having apparently made a solo trip to Canada while remaining completely unnoticed on the journey. The feat only becomes more impressive when you learn that she even ditched all royal luxury to take a lowkey, commercial flight out, too. According to ABC News, the Duchess left Prince Harry behind and flew with Air Canada last week, to spend three days visiting her best friend and stylist, Jessica Mulroney.

The quick trip back home (the former actress lived in Toronto while filming Suits) is thought to be Meghan’s first time traveling internationally alone since the royal wedding although, with her seemingly impressive undercover skills, maybe she’s doing it on a regular basis without any of us knowing. But, somewhere out there, there’s an air stewardess who’s been keeping some major secrets, as Kensington Palace reportedly sent a letter to Air Canada staff beforehand, requesting no pictures or approaches from the public during Meghan’s flight.

Royal contributor Omid Scobie said: “Meghan spent three days holed up at Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben's home in Toronto. They spent their days catching up, cooking together and, of course, playing with Jessica's children, who love their ‘Auntie Meg’.

Impressively, the friends even somehow managed to navigate an undercover night out together without attracting any press attention. “There was one evening when Meghan and Jessica secretly headed out into the town to meet some of Meghan's old, good friends,” Scobie revealed. As the brains behind many of the Duchess’s most iconic outfits, Jessica also reportedly advised Meghan to opt for the stunning black tuxedo dress that she wore for her return to work, at the Hamilton gala performance in London on Wednesday night.

After a turbulent few months with her difficult family dynamics behind the scenes, it must have been some much-needed down time for Meghan to finally see her loved ones back at home and enjoy the ultimate girly catchup.