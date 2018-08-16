The never-ending saga of the royal family versus Meghan Markle’s relatives continues and, of all the developments that the ongoing drama could have possibly delivered, a clothing line from the Duchess’s father, Thomas Markle, is perhaps the least expected. And yet here we are.

Meghan’s dad Thomas, who has made speaking to the press his main hobby since his daughter married Prince Harry, is reportedly set to launch his own menswear fashion range for reasons that no one really seems to understand. The endlessly confusing news comes from Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle who, according to Page Six, wrote on her private Twitter account that she was “so excited about my father’s new clothing line for men! Will keep you posted.”

Samantha, who has racked up her fair share of controversial headlines and previously admitted that she will be cashing in on her sibling’s new title, later added that her father should “start his own line of hoodies for older men” in another post. Sure thing, my own dad is already excited.



Resentment between the old and new sides of Meghan’s family has been growing since before her wedding to Harry back in May. With Thomas Markle staging paparazzi photos, completely missing the royal wedding, and arguing on the phone with Prince Harry, the drama appears to have come to a standstill with the Duchess refusing to speak to her father until he contacts her in a private and “respectful manner.” Most recently, royal reporter Richard Kay went as far as to say that Thomas Markle’s behavior has led to an “existential crisis for the Queen’s family.”

At least we can all have a comfortable existential crisis in the perfect hoodie and sweatpants combo now, am I right?