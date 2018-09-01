Street Style: June 16 - Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop This Year
Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton (l. to r.) hang o
2
Who Would You Cast in a 'First Wives Club' Remake?
Puerto Rico Faces Extensive Damage After Hurricane Maria
3
Puerto Rico’s Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto Is Still Mad
image
4
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, August 31 Edition
Sentebale Polo 2018
5
Meghan Markle Pulled Off A Secret Trip to Toronto

Hailey Baldwin Has Reportedly Calmed Justin Bieber Down a LOT

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 6, 2018
Getty ImagesJames Devaney

The Sumer of 2018 brought us a lot of quick, surprising celebrity engagements—including that of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. While diehard Jelena shippers might still be holding out hope that Justin and Hailey will fizzle out, they honestly seem like a pretty great couple.

Related Story
image
Justin and Hailey Are Already Wedding Planning

According to Us Weekly, Hailey deserves some of the credit for pulling Justin down to earth and helping him put his "crazy" phase (you know, peeing in buckets, egging his neighbors' homes, etc.) behind him for good.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - July 12, 2018
Getty ImagesAlessio Botticelli

“Justin is really in love with Hailey. He loves that she is super chill and down to do anything,”a source close to the singer told Us Weekly. “Hailey has calmed Justin down a lot, and she has changed him as a man. He thinks she is his forever and considers her his best friend and soulmate."

The new Justin is a guy who is happy to stop and talk to fans and that's also at least partially because of Hailey and his love of showing off his love.

"Justin is over his crazy phase, and is more approachable and has been talking to lots of fans when he’s out," the source said. "He’s happy to show the world that Hailey is his girl and he feels at ease with her."

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - July 27, 2018
Getty ImagesAlessio Botticelli

The Justin/Hailey insider had tons to say because he or she also offered some details about their highly-anticipated wedding, which, frankly, it sounds like they would both like to be a little (or a lot) less anticipated.

"They want a private wedding without media scrutiny and just want it to be with friends and family," the Us source said. "Justin also believes that God has helped him a lot."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Attend Gala Dinner To Support East Anglia's Children's Hospices' Nook Appeal Why Kate Middleton's Coronation Will Be Simple
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend 'Your Commonwealth' Youth Challenge Reception Prince Harry Skipped a Royal Tradition for Meghan
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
aretha franklin buckingham palace Watch Buckingham Palace's Aretha Franklin Tribute
image This Week in Timothée Chalamet, August 31 Edition
image Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Are Fizzling Out
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of "Hamilton" In Support Of Sentebale Meghan Just Revealed Her Cute Nickname for Harry
Sentebale Polo 2018 Meghan Markle Pulled Off A Secret Trip to Toronto
image Nikolaj Coster-Waldau On 'Game of Thrones' Ending
The Business Of Fashion Celebrates Special Print Edition On 'The Age Of Influence' In NYC Watch Jonathan Cheban Predict Kylie's Pregnancy
image
All the Celebrity Babies Born in 2018