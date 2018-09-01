Street Style: June 16 - Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019
Here's Why Kate Middleton's Coronation Ceremony Will Be Low-Key When She Becomes Queen Consort

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Attend Gala Dinner To Support East Anglia's Children's Hospices' Nook Appeal
Getty ImagesStephen Pond

It's hard to imagine Britain with any monarch other than Queen Elizabeth II. Her Royal Highness has reigned for 65 years—the longest reign of any monarch in British history. But, some day Prince Charles will inherit the throne and, after him, it will be Prince William's turn.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Attend The ICAP Charity Day
Kate Middleton Had Two Very Normal Pre-Royal Jobs

As anyone who has seen the first season of The Crown knows, royal coronations are a whole thing. When the day comes for Will to step up and become King, he'll be celebrated with a huge, elaborate coronation ceremony. When William becomes King, his wife, Kate Middleton, will become Queen Consort. She'll also have a coronation ceremony, but hers will be much, much more low-key.

Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth’s coronation.
Getty ImagesReg Speller

The reason? That's just how the royals do things, apparently. According to the royal family's official website, "Unless decided otherwise, a Queen consort is crowned with the King, in a similar but simpler ceremony."

Royal Wedding - Wedding Guests And Party Make Their Way To Westminster Abbey
Getty ImagesPascal Le Segretain

This does mean, of course, that William and co. could decide to honor Kate with a huge ceremony of her own. But they could also just...not. It's not like this would be likely to upset Kate either way.

First of all, she's known for being a very down-to-earth, low-key person in general, so she might not even want all the pomp and circumstance of a huge coronation anyway. And, even if that's a thing she's secretly dying to experience, the royal family's stance on the whole situation is pretty clear, so at the very least she's been prepared for her "similar but simpler" ceremony for years now.

