Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Are Reportedly Back Together

Welp, that didn't last long.

image
Haider Ackermann : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018
Getty ImagesBertrand Rindoff Petroff

In news you didn't expect to read on this fine Tuesday, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are reportedly back together. The couple called it quits a month ago when Younes was spotted on vacation in Mexico with another woman. (It's unclear whether this is the official reason the couple broke up in the first place.)

TMZ first reported the breakup in August, and now US Weekly has confirmed the couple are back together. "There was some miscommunication, but they worked it out and are giving it another shot," says the source. Kourtney, 39, and Younes, 25, have yet to confirm this themselves, but they reunited for a dinner date in Malibu on Monday. So, it's safe to say they're at least hanging out again.

It wasn't exactly the most amicable breakup, either. After photos of Bendjima surfaced of himself on vacation with another woman, he posted a harsh message on his Instagram stories explaining the pictures. "They really want me to be the bad guy. F*ck your Hollywood bullshit (can’t have fun with your friends no more) Where are my 12 others friendssss Nice catch tho.”

Kim and Khloé immediately had Kourtney's back and trolled Younes' vacation pics. Khloé wrote, “Alexa play ‘heard it all before’ by Sunshine Anderson" and Kim commented, "Nice pics from your 'boys trip.'"

Ride with U 🌊

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on


Before the initial breakup, Kourtney and Younes dated for almost two years and vacationed together with Kourtney's children. They originally met in Paris at the time of Kim's robbery. Meanwhile, Kardashian-Jenner family members were shipping Kourtney and Scott at Kylie's 21st birthday party just a couple weeks ago.

