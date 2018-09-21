image
Watch Prince Harry Get Caught Sneaking Samosas From Meghan Markle's 'Together: Our Community Cookbook' Launch

The Duke was caught red handed.

The Duchess Of Sussex Hosts 'Together' Cookbook Launch
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

Yesterday, Prince Harry took on the role of dutiful husband and stepped back to let wife Meghan Markle have her moment in the spotlight. She celebrated the launch of her new charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, with the rest of the women from the Hubb Community Kitchen in support of those affected by the Grenfell Tower fires last year. Joined by mother Doria Ragland, Meghan shone as she talked about her excitement regarding the project, while Harry looked on supportively and beamed with pride.

While stepping up as needed (y’know, like to fix his wife’s hair in the wind), Harry was happy to take a few steps back for the afternoon. In fact, it looks as though he was kind of loving the opportunity to blend into the background, as he was later caught on camera making full use of the snack table.

Here’s your new favorite video, featuring the Duke of Sussex being caught red handed stealing some samosas while all eyes were conveniently on the Duchess.

In the footage shared by ITV’s Chris ship, Harry can be seen wandering behind the crowds with his hands behind his back. Look a little close, and you’ll spot a couple of the fried pastries featured on Meghan’s menu for the afternoon. Clearly aware that he’s been caught red-handed, the Duke grins at the camera in typical, cheeky Harry style.

It’s a real vibe for when the food is put out at social events and you didn't get a chance to grab lunch.

The launch event was a laidback and lovely one for Meghan, as she launched her first charity initiative as part of the royal family. As well as getting stuck in and helping to serve food to guests, the Duchess also gave her first speech about the "labor of love" the women produced together. Her mom, Doria, spoke of how proud she was of her daughter, and watched on at her first official royal event with Meghan since the wedding back in May.

Who knew that you and Prince Harry were literally the same person at parties?

