A few months ago, everyone thought that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth broke up (a completely devastating concept, tbh), but the longtime couple shut down rumors when Liam posted an Instagram story of him and Miley in the car together. While singing in the driver's seat, Liam suddenly screamed out of the blue and scared Miley, which has now turned into a hilarious series.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Back again in the car again today, Liam started filming Miley while she was putting on her lipstick. You can probably guess what he did next. "You are going to f*ck up my f*cking lipstick!" she screamed back at him while an unidentified person, likely my spirit animal, sat in the backseat laughing. Watch the amazing video for yourself below (with the sound on):

Miley and Liam generally keep a low profile, so it's always nice to see them together on social media. A couple months ago, Miley wiped her Instagram account clean of all her posts to reportedly "change things up" and "take a long needed break because she feels it's healthy."

Thank god Liam is still posting content—particularly these funny scare videos that are now my main source of entertainment. Before today's car video, his latest post was captioned, "Please excuse Miley’s foul language. Got her good on this one. Almost felt bad...almost" with a smiling sunglasses emoji.

Keep the videos coming, Liam.