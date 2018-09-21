image
Today's Top Stories
1
Nicole Kidman Makes Her Mark
image
2
The Beginner's Guide to the Midterm Elections
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019 : Day Six
3
5 Fresh Ways to Style Your Leather Jacket
2 dope queens Unqualified
4
The 14 Best Podcasts of 2018
The Duchess Of Sussex Hosts 'Together' Cookbook Launch
5
Prince Harry Steals Snacks at Meghan's Launch

Liam Hemsworth Scared Miley Cyrus in the Car Again While She Was Putting on Her Lipstick

Gotta love 'em.

image
2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Getty ImagesDia Dipasupil

A few months ago, everyone thought that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth broke up (a completely devastating concept, tbh), but the longtime couple shut down rumors when Liam posted an Instagram story of him and Miley in the car together. While singing in the driver's seat, Liam suddenly screamed out of the blue and scared Miley, which has now turned into a hilarious series.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Back again in the car again today, Liam started filming Miley while she was putting on her lipstick. You can probably guess what he did next. "You are going to f*ck up my f*cking lipstick!" she screamed back at him while an unidentified person, likely my spirit animal, sat in the backseat laughing. Watch the amazing video for yourself below (with the sound on):

Miley and Liam generally keep a low profile, so it's always nice to see them together on social media. A couple months ago, Miley wiped her Instagram account clean of all her posts to reportedly "change things up" and "take a long needed break because she feels it's healthy."

Thank god Liam is still posting content—particularly these funny scare videos that are now my main source of entertainment. Before today's car video, his latest post was captioned, "Please excuse Miley’s foul language. Got her good on this one. Almost felt bad...almost" with a smiling sunglasses emoji.

Keep the videos coming, Liam.

Related Stories
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth on Rare Date Night
image
Wait, Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Break Up?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Princess Eugenie's Wedding Cost Causing Outrage
Trooping The Colour 2018 This Royal 'Modern Family' Costume Wins Halloween
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image This Week in Timothée Chalamet, Sept. 21 Edition
The Amari Thompson Soiree Tristan Thompson Partied at a Club Without Khloé
image Jane Fonda Finally Feels Like She Made It
Netflix Hosts The Golden Globes After Party At The Waldorf Astoria Millie Bobby Brown Defends Friendship with Drake
Minnesota Twins v Seattle Mariners Chrissy Teigen is the "Tough Guy" Parent at Home
The Duchess Of Sussex Hosts 'Together' Cookbook Launch Prince Harry's Awkward But Adorable Kiss Moment
image Kylie's Baby Daughter Stormi is Almost Walking
The Duchess Of Sussex Hosts 'Together' Cookbook Launch Prince Harry Steals Snacks at Meghan's Launch