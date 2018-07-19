Wait, Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Break Up?

I’m just going to say what we’re all thinking: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are one of the most underrated celebrity couples out there. They were teenage sweethearts, they starred in one of the greatest romcoms of a generation, they took time apart to grow as adults and then came back together when they realized that their love was pure enough to stand the test of time. So all of this probably explains why NO ONE is taking the news well that Cyrus and Hemsworth may have quietly split.

Coming straight in to ruin your day with this quite frankly terrible information, insiders have claimed that Miley and Liam have ended their relationship again, and this time it’s for good. The couple have reportedly continued to disagree on when they should have children and how quickly they should settle down.

According to reports from OK! Australia (so, take it with a grain of salt at least!), Liam, 28, was keen to become a father but Miley, 25, had other ideas. A source revealed: “He wants kids and doesn’t want to keep putting it off, but it’s not quite the timeline Miley had in mind… he is left heartbroken.”

Getty Images

They continued: “Miley put off plans for the wedding and Liam was growing tired of it. They haven’t been getting along in recent months. [She] didn't really want to get married. It's something that everyone else seemed to get but Liam. [His] family had been begging him to see the light for a long time, but he had faith in Miley. Now he feels like an idiot.”

Of course, this could all be dismissed as your usual celebrity trash talk, but the idea matches up with a quote from Miley herself last year. She told The Sun: “I don't envision marriage. I'm 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do [before I get married].”

Getty Images

It's not looking good, but don’t lose hope just yet. Let’s not forget that there was also speculation back in March that the pair had secretly married with a low key, ‘hippie-style’ Malibu wedding.

Miley and Liam originally met back in 2009 when they worked together on The Last Song. Their on/off relationship has continued ever since with an engagement or two in between, but the pair seemed to have been going strong since they got back together in 2016. Their most public appearance together was a rare date night to the Oscars in March. In conclusion, my heart can’t take this and today is canceled.

