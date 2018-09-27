image
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Spend Time with Female Survivors of Sexual Abuse

It's a clear nod to the couple's support for survivors across the world.

image
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Coach Core Awards
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

Next week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit Sussex for the first time. It's fitting for the royal couple who, you know, are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Queen gave the title to the royal couple the morning of their wedding on May 19. This is a major moment for Harry and Meghan not only because they will be visiting the region they represent, but also because of the organizations they're choosing to visit.

On October 3, the couple will see the historic Sussex Declaration and open the University of Chichester Tech Park in West Sussex. They'll also visit the Royal Pavilion and Peacehaven Youth Center in East Sussex. But perhaps the most notable visit is to the Survivors' Network, the rape crisis service center in Sussex.

The Survivors' Network was established in 1990 by female survivors of childhood sexual abuse "to provide services that would support other female survivors of childhood sexual abuse," according to the organization's website. With Christine Blasey Ford testifying against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh today, it's a timely move for Kensington Palace to announce Meghan and Harry's visit—a clear nod of the couple's support for survivors across the world.

Aside from this event, Harry and Meghan will be extremely busy throughout October. The trip to Sussex comes a couple weeks before they head to the Pacific and visit New Zealand, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and Australia for their two-week royal tour.

