Meghan Markle Takes a Solo Visit to the Royal Academy's Oceania Exhibit in London

She's preparing for her royal trip to the pacific.

image
The Duchess of Sussex Opens 'Oceania' At The Royal Academy Of Arts
Getty ImagesChris Jackson

Just one day after competing in a flirty basketball competition with Prince Harry at the Coach Core awards, Meghan Markle is embarking on her first solo engagement to the Royal Academy's Oceania exhibit ahead of her and Harry's royal tour next month.

Meghan has attended an event without Prince Harry before, but she was accompanied by the Queen. This time, it's solely the Duchess of Sussex previewing exhibits from regions like New Zealand, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and Australia where she and Harry will visit in October. The royal couple will be away from Kensington Palace for a couple weeksstarting in Australia on October 16th and ending in New Zealand on Halloween.

For today's exhibit, the Duchess ditched her signature curls again and dressed in an elegant black Givenchy dress—the same designer who created Meghan's wedding gown—and Aquazzura black bow pumps. Yesterday, she also wore her hair straight and played basketball in a navy Oscar de la Renta top, black Altuzarra pants, and black stilettos. A woman of many talents, really.

The Royal Academy's Oceania exhibit, which will run from September 29-December 10 in London, will "bring together around 200 exceptional works from public collections worldwide, and span over 500 years. The exhibition draws from rich historic ethnographic collections dating from the 18th century to the present, and includes seminal works produced by contemporary artists exploring history, identity, and climate change."

This visit will definitely help Meghan prepare for her trip, which will specifically focus on environmental and conservation efforts along with youth leadership, and the recovery and rehabilitation of servicemen and women through the 2018 Invictus Games.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
