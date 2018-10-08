Princess Eugenie's wedding is only a few days away, but there's one key person who will be missing from the guest list: Prince Charles' wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles. Although Camilla is not Eugenie's blood-related aunt, she's definitely a close member of the family, but has chosen not to attend Eugenie's wedding at Windsor Castle.

Per Harper's BAZAAR, the Duchess of Cornwall won't be seeing her niece walk down the aisle, but she will be with schoolchildren in Scotland. According to Hello!, Camilla has "made a long-standing engagement and didn’t want to let anyone down." The official engagement is not listed on the royal family website, but Camilla has reportedly already made up her mind.

Royal reporter Victoria Arbiter assures there's no bad blood between Eugenie and her aunt after the decision. "I know it seems odd that Camilla's missing Eugenie's wedding but it doesn't indicate any malice or ill-feeling," she tweeted. "Royals don't like to disappoint. Given she'd already committed to attending a school event it's duty first."

"Royals often miss family events for pre-scheduled engagements. It's at a school and was scheduled long before," she continues. "I expect she doesn't want to disappoint the children. She will have spoken to Eugenie about it."

Although Camilla won't be in attendance, there's sure to be a star-studded guest list to make up for it. Eugenie and Jack invited more than 850 people to their ceremony at Windsor Castle—the same place Meghan and Harry had their wedding. Victoria Beckham, Karlie Kloss, Amal Clooney, and more celebrities are expected to support Eugenie on her big day along with family members like Harry, Meghan, and of course, the Queen.

