Prince Philip is a mystery, which is why many royal fans were unsure if Philip would attend his granddaughter Princess Eugenie's wedding today at Windsor Castle. Over the summer, a source from People said the 97-year-old "does what he wants," and he most certainly does. However, this morning he ultimately decided to make an appearance.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The Queen's husband retired from his royal duties last year, and has kept a pretty low profile ever since. (He's also been recovering from his extensive hip surgery.) Although he's had an accidental visit to a film set (where he chose not to say hello to the actors) and is often spotted driving around in his Range Rover, he doesn't make appearances at royal events. He had a rare moment with the Queen this summer when they attended church together in Scotland, though that was technically supposed to be private.

Getty Images WPA Pool

Getty Images OWEN HUMPHREYS

Getty Images JONATHAN BRADY

Getty Images GARETH FULLER

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images WPA Pool

Prince Philip and Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, don't have the best relationship either, which is another reason why it was a toss-up on whether he would attend. He reportedly called Fergie a "royal embarrassment" and "having no point" after her toe-sucking scandal years ago. (Yes, that's a thing. More on it here.)

The Duke of Edinburgh went to his grandson Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in May. He's seemingly very close to Eugenie (she called him the family's "rock"), which is likely why he arrived with the Queen to Eugenie and Jack's ceremony despite the royal drama. Her Majesty looked elegant (per usual) in a Stewart Parvin ice blue cashmere coat with diamanté buttons.

When he forgot to let the corgis out to pee before they left the Palace. Getty Images WPA Pool

There is one royal family member, however, still missing from the wedding party. Prince Charles' wife, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, decided to skip Eugenie's big day because she already committed to an official engagement with school children in Scotland. It's unknown whether Philip will be at the reception, but it's likely considering it's a private event.