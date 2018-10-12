Queen Elizabeth Showed Up to Princess Eugenie's Wedding In Another Colorful Outfit

As predicted, Queen Elizabeth wore a brightly colored ensemble to Princess Eugenie's wedding. Her majesty arrived to St. George's Chapel in a Stewart Parvin ice blue cashmere coat with diamanté buttons, a favorite designer of her Majesty, and a co-ordinating blue, peach and gold dress, with an Angela Kelly hat. While still maintaining her signature colorful style, the hues were entirely different to the lime-colored dress the Queen wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding back in May. (That particular outfit was designed by Stuart Parvin, too.)

The royal has a history of wearing neon and pastel-colored clothing. The reason? She wants people to easily spot her in the crowd. Given that St. George's Chapel can seat 800 people, it makes sense that Queen Elizabeth would want to stand out from all the guests at her granddaughter's wedding. For those who need a quick history lesson: Her son, Prince Andrew, Duke of York was married to Sarah Ferguson from 1986 to 1996 and they had two daughters: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The Queen and Eugenie are reported to have a very close relationship, despite all the family drama.

Though Queen Elizabeth's attended so many royal weddings at this point, her outfit today might just be one of our favorites. Prior to wearing lime green to Prince Harry's nuptials, she wore a primrose yellow dress to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding back in 2011. This pastel ice blue color, however, tops our list as seriously stunning.

Getty Images

Getty Images

What she wore to Princess Eugenie's wedding:

Getty Images

What she wore to Prince Harry's wedding:

Getty Images

What she wore to Prince William's wedding: