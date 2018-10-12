Kavanaugh Protest
Princess Eugenie Says It Was "Love At First Sight" With Jack Brooksbank In an Adorable Pre-Wedding Interview

But she did also notice his "silly hat."

Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

While the British public hang out the Union Jack bunting and dedicated royal family fans line the streets of Windsor, Princess Eugenie and her husband-to-be, Jack Brooksbank, have given a romantic interview ahead of their wedding on Friday morning. Speaking with ITV (the same network who will broadcast the wedding across the UK) the future bride and groom shared intimate details of their loving, refreshingly down-to-earth relationship, and recalled the sweet moment they first met. Suitably for a princess, it sounds like something straight out of a fairytale, filled with “love at first sight” and “butterflies."

Asked by host Eamon Holmes whether there would be any going back now, Eugenie said: “No, never. It was love at first sight," while Jack went on to explain how the couple first came to meet. "We were skiing at a friend's place in Switzerland and I saw you first," the groom told his future wife. "And we just stared at each other."

As well as the princess-worthy romance, there was also another first impression that had a lasting impact on Eugenie.”And I thought, what a silly hat," she joked.

The bride continued: “I thought, ‘who’s that?’ And you came over and shook my hand, and I was all butterflies and nervous. I think I ran to my mom that night and was like, 'I just met this guy Jack!' I remember being like, 'I really, really like this guy and I really want him to like me too.' And then you gave me this huge windscreen-wiper wave and I was like, 'Right he likes me.’”

Princess Eugenie Announces Engagement to Jack Brooksbank
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

Asked to describe each other in three simple words, Jack called his future wife "a bright, shining light," while Eugenie went for something a little longer. “He makes everyone feel so special,” the princess revealed. “He’ll scoop you up and he'll talk to you and he'll make you feel a million dollars. That's you and you're so humble and generous, and just that person where you immediately know you've got a friend."

The wedding hasn't even started and I'm already crying. Eugenie and Jack tie the knot on Friday at Windsor Castle. TLC will broadcast the ceremony for the U.S., starting at 4:25 a.m. ET, with a three-hour delay for the West Coast.

