Today the very windy winds of Windsor tested Kate Middleton's wardrobe-malfunction reflexes after Princess Eugenie's wedding. The weather outside St. George's chapel this morning was blow that fascinator right off of your head windy (just ask Robbie Williams' mother-in-law). And, as it turns out, even royals are not immune to wind. Even ones who wear hot pink Alexander McQueen, and, on the advice of the Queen, often wear dresses with weighted hems to prevent their skirts from flying up in extremely breezy moments.

While several of the guests walking up the path to the church experienced the strong gusts of wind—including the bridesmaids and page boys who looked like they were about to be blown away and perhaps were even knocked one little page boy over—and Princess Eugenie got some good dress pics out of it, the Duchess of Cambridge avoided facing the gale on her way in because she (along with her husband, Princes William, and brother and sister-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) were dropped off right at the door. Royal perks! But after the ceremony, all the royals, including the Queen and Prince Philip, stepped outside the chapel to see the bride and groom off. And then...wind. So much wind:

Getty Images

Whoops!

Getty Images

Thanks to her quick, well-practiced reflexes, she was able to grab her skirt before it full Marilyn-Monroed, and she kept a firm hand on her dress and fascinator while they were outside.

Getty Images

Getty Images

While anyone who's ever worn a dress and stepped outside in the world knows the risky business factor of wearing something that's not pants (one never knows when a fast subway train or surprise AC vent is going to try to de-skirt you) the royals actually have a secret trick for preventing this kind of wardrobe malfunction. The Queen reportedly has small weights added to the hems of her dresses to prevent a breeze from ruffling her skirts too much, and has advised the Duchess of Cambridge to do the same.

It's not clear whether Kate didn't give the weighted treatment to this Alexander McQueen pick or if that Windsor wind was just so windy today that it blew her skirt up regardless (again, please see Robbie Williams' mother-in-law). Either way, many thank goodnesses that Kate was able to hem-check!