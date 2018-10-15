How William and Kate Responded to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Pregnancy News

When Kensington Palace announced Monday morning that Meghan Markle is pregnant, they threw in a few tantalizing details along with the news—like the fact that the parents-to-be apparently only told the royal family Friday, at Princess Eugenie's wedding. And Kate Middleton and Prince William, parents of three who welcomed their latest child, Prince Louis, this spring, were reportedly "delighted" to learn the news.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Said the Palace in a statement:

“The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted for the couple and were able to congratulate them on Friday at the wedding in person.

"Their Royal Highnesses very much appreciate all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share their happy news."

Sure, the Palace didn't explicitly say that Kate and Wills found out just days before you did, but pair that statement with emerging reports that the whole royal family only found out about the pregnancy Friday, and it sure seems like it. It would make sense—considering the royal family's back-breakingly busy schedules, Eugenie's wedding was probably the first time that the whole family were together to hear the news in person. (It's not really something you want to share over the phone, is it?)

Meanwhile, the new baby's other grandmother, Doria Ragland, is "very happy at this lovely news and is looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild," according to a statement. As for Thomas Markle? The Palace declined to comment.

Meghan is reportedly due in the spring of next year, meaning that she probably fell pregnant in July of this year.